Mexican athletes take part in training camp to prepare for home World Para Taekwondo Championships

Mexican taekwondo athletes have taken part in a Para poomsae training camp in preparation for this year’s World Para Taekwondo Championships, due to begin later this month in Veracruz.

The camp took place in Mexico City and was set up to give the country’s Para taekwondo athletes the best possible preparation prior to a home World Para Taekwondo Championships, set to begin on September 21.

The Federación Mexicana de Taekwondo thanked the country’s coaches for their efforts in preparing athletes for the Championships, which are being held in Mexico for the first time.

This year's World Para Taekwondo Championships in Veracruz is due to be one of the biggest in the event's history ©World Para Taekwondo

Para poomsae is one of the disciplines set to feature at the Championships, due to be held from September 22 to 24.

It is set to be the tenth edition of the Championships, with organisers predicting it will be one of the biggest ever in the event’s history.

Around 300 athletes from more than 50 are expected to compete, with countries having until September 6 to register their athletes.