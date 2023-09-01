An unsuccessful candidate for a major tender related to the 2030 Winter Games has filed a complaint against Michaël Aloïsio, deputy director general of the Paris 2024 Organising Committee, claiming he favoured another agency founded by a current Paris 2024 executive.

The complaint was filed to the National Financial Prosecutor's Office (PNF) in Paris on August 23, L’Equipe reports.

The complainant, Sébastien Chesbeuf, a former employee of Paris 2024 - with whom he is still in dispute - has criticised the awarding of a public contract issued in 2023 by the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur region (PACA) region to put together its pre-candidacy file for a 2030 Winter Olympics bid.

Chesbeuf, who was working as a consultant for the sports marketing event company Keneo, maintains that Aloïsio persuaded the President of the PACA region, Renaud Muselier, to favour RNK, a company co-founded at the end of 2020 by Édouard Donnelly.

Donnelly had left the company in November 2022 when he joined Paris 2024 as executive director of operations.

A complaint has been filed relating to Paris 2024 favouritism in the awarding of a tender for work on a 2030 Winter Games bid ©Getty Images

RNK was part of a group that had already won a major contract with the Games over the organisation of its Torch Relay course.

Thomas Hollande, Sébastien Chesbeuf's lawyer, told AFP: "These criminally reprehensible acts caused serious harm to my client, because they deprived him of a contract.

"The objective of this complaint is also for a criminal investigation to shed light on these acts, these unfounded interventions to try to favour firms with which Paris 2024 has business relations, proximity."

Aloïsio told AFP that he "firmly refuted the slanderous accusations of Mr. Chesbeuf, who has been in conflict with Paris 2024 since his dismissal" in 2020.

According to him, "the exchanges with the PACA region are part of the framework of sharing experiences" for their future candidacy for 2030.

Two separate investigations into suspicions of favouritism over awarding contracts for the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics are already in train.

insidethegames has approached Paris 2024 for a comment.