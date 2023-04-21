The Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) has found that there is public support for the country to bid for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics following the outcome of a survey.

The survey discovered that seven out of 10 Swedes were in favour of submitting a bid "if the feasibility study shows that it is possible to implement sustainable, democratic and cost-effective Games".

About 3,300 people were questioned in the survey which was conducted by Kantar Public from April 4 to 12.

The results were unveiled by the SOK which is carrying out a study to look at the feasibility of staging the Winter Olympics and Paralympics in seven years' time.

An interim report of the feasibility study was presented at yesterday's SOK Annual General Meeting where Hans von Uthmann was elected as the organisation's new President on a two-year term.

"[It's] funny that there is such strong support," said von Uthmann, who is leading the feasibility study.

"We are now working further with the feasibility study to ensure that we can deliver Games that are cost-effective, sustainable and democratic."

Swedish Paralympic Committee (SPK) chair Åsa Llinares Norlin added: "In the survey, it is also clear that the Swedish people want Games in Sweden to stand for democratic values such as equality and inclusion.

Since Sweden announced its interest in bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics, SOK has held more than 100 meetings with officials from sports, politics and civil society ©Getty Images

"We see that a Paralympics and Olympics to Sweden would give the sports movement the power to become an even stronger engine for positive social and sports development throughout the country."

Since Sweden revealed its interest in bidding for the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in early February, 10 working groups involving 30 representatives from the SOK, the SPK and the Swedish Sports Confederation (RF) have been created.

More than 100 meetings have also been staged with officials from sports, politics, business and civil society, according to the SOK.

The feasibility study has so far concluded that no new venues should be built to stage the Olympics and Paralympics.

"We are good at organising sports events in Sweden and it is positive that the public now shows confidence in the ability of sports to be a force in the development of sustainability and democracy," said RF chairman Björn Eriksson.

"The next step will be to see what the feasibility study shows about the conditions that actually exist to succeed with it."

Stockholm, Falun, Åre and Östersund are among the cities that SOK said it was considering due to their experience of hosting major international competitions.

The feasibility study has found that only existing venues should be used in staging the 2030 Winter Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The feasibility study is expected to be completed by July 1 with further updates on its findings due to be given at the SPK Annual General Meeting on May 13 and Sweden's national sports meeting from May 26 to 28.

The Swedish interest in 2030 follows a meeting between the SOK and the International Olympic Committee in January.

Sweden was in the race for the 2026 Winter Olympics and Paralympics courtesy of a joint Stockholm-Åre bid before Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy were awarded the Games.

It was the eighth failed bid by Sweden and there was reportedly a lack of public support in the bidding process for 2026.

The Swedish Government is refusing to financially commit to getting behind a bid for 2030 until it is informed of the findings of the SOK’s preliminary study.

Sapporo in Japan was the frontrunner to win the hosting rights for 2030 but organisers decided to pause the bid due to the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal and are now expected to turn their attentions to 2034.

A bid from Vancouver in Canada was also shelved due to a lack of Government support.

Salt Lake City in the United States remains in contention but said it would prefer to bid for 2034 to avoid a clash with Los Angeles 2028 sponsorships.

The IOC had wanted to confirm a host for 2030 at this year's delayed Session in Mumbai, but those plans were pushed back to 2024.