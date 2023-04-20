Hans von Uthmann has been elected as President of the Swedish Olympic Committee (SOK) for a two-year term at the governing body's Annual General Meeting in Stockholm.

The businessman has sat on the organisation's Board of Directors for the past 12 years, and since the end of last year has been acting vice-president.

He was heavily backed by Sweden's National Federations for basketball, canoeing, skiing, and tennis to beat Per Palmström in a two-horse race.

Palmström was previously vice-chairman of the Swedish Fencing Association and a member of the International Fencing Association's Board.

Outside of sport, von Uthmann has held numerous management positions in companies such as Svenska Shell, paper cup and napkins business Duni, and power company Vattenfall.

He has now replaced Mats Årjes permanently after the latter stepped aside following a sexual harassment charge which he denies.

Årjes had two years of his term remaining so von Uthmann will complete his mandate before another election is held.

Hans von Uthmann, second left, will serve the remainder of Mats Årjes' term for two years before another election ©Getty Images

It was expected that von Uthmann would take up the role after being proposed by the SOK Nominations Committee.

Swedish Handball Association President Fredrik Rapp was elected to the SOK Board for four years at the meeting.

He was appointed alongside Eva-Lena Frick of the Swedish Ski Association, the Swedish Archery Association's Carina Olsson and re-elected International Biathlon Union President Olle Dahlin.

Von Uthmann is also leading the feasibility study on whether Sweden should launch a formal bid for the 2030 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

While he gave details of the report's findings at the Annual General Meeting, the SOK is only set to reveal the outcome of it tomorrow.

Sweden has bid for the Winter Olympics on eight different occasions and lost each time, including six consecutive defeats for editions ranging from the 1984 to 2002 Games.

Fredrik Rapp is one of four new appointments to the SOK Board, not including President Hans von Uthmann ©Svensk Handboll

Von Uthmann's ascension to the SOK helm is seen as a boost to Sweden's hopes of securing the Winter Games, should the feasibility study be favourable.

Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson had previously said he would wait to study the report before deciding whether the Government would support a bid, which is widely seen as having a good chance if it goes ahead against a field lacking a credible candidate.

The Japanese city of Sapporo was the frontrunner but organisers decided to pause the bid due to the Tokyo 2020 bribery scandal.

A Vancouver bid was shelved due to a lack of Government support.

The 2002 host Salt Lake City in the United States is the only one who could stage the event as it stands.

However, the International Olympic Committee and United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee are in agreement that the 2034 edition would be more suitable due to the proximity with Los Angeles 2028.