Hungary’s Istvan Peni has won gold in the individual 300 metres standard rifle open event at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Championships here in Baku.

Peni shot a score of 587, which included 100 in both the first and second series of the prone section, earning him gold ahead of Kim Andre Lund of Norway who achieved the same score and took silver.

Bronze was taken by Timothy Sherry of the United States on 586.

With gold in Baku Istvan Peni of Hungary now has a complete set of World Championship medals ©ITG

"All in all, when they open the 300m door, the 50m just looks like a small garden," Peni said.

"It’s a really challenging event, the options in the rifle are really restricted.

"It is a different feeling, you have a much bigger recoil and you really need to take care."

Peni won silver at this event in 2018 and bronze last year in Cairo.

"I love shooting, the bigger the distance the bigger the competition, the more joy for the shooter, there’s the smell of the gunpowder and the the recoil, it is like this is real shooting," he said.

Peni does not yet have a quota place but Hungary has one in the event and he is their top ranking shooter in the Olympic disciplines.

The 300m individual standard rifle was an open event for which both men and women could enter ©ITG

In the team event run concurrently with the open competition, Austria’s Bernhard Pickl, Patrick Diem and Andreas Thum took gold.

Switzerland’s Sandro Greuter, Gilles Dufaux and Pascal Bachmann won silver.

The 300m rifle event was part of the Olympics from the early years but was last contested at the Munich 1972 Olympics.