Draws have been made for the women’s and men’s football and water polo tournaments at this year’s Pan American Games in Santiago.

The United States will be aiming to continue their water polo dominance having been crowned champions of the women’s event in five of the past six editions and claimed seven successive men’s titles at the Games.

In the men’s tournament, the US have been drawn in Group A along with Brazil, who they faced in the final on five occasions including at Toronto 2015.

They have also been pitted against Puerto Rico and Mexico, while Canada, who reached the final at Lima 2019, headline Group B that also features two-time winners Argentina and hosts Chile.

The women’s water polo tournament also sees eight teams split into two groups with the US placed in Group B along with Brazil, Puerto Rico and Chile.

Group A consists of Canada, who triumphed at Winnipeg 1999, Mexico, Cuba and Argentina.

Competition is due to be held at the Aquatic Centre of the National Stadium Park and run from October 30 to November 4.

The draw for the women’s and men’s tournaments has also been completed but it did not include reigning Pan American Games champions Argentina and Colombia after both failed to qualify at Santiago 2023.

Honduras, beaten by Argentina in the men’s final at Lima 2019, have been placed in Group B featuring Colombia, four-time champions Brazil and Havana 1991 gold medallists the US.

Group A comprises of hosts Chile as well as the Dominican Republic and formers winners in Mexico and Uruguay.

Chile will hope to make home advantage count in the women’s tournament having been drawn in Group A along with Paraguay and Jamaica.

A fourth team, representing the Confederation of North America, Central America and the Caribbean Association Football, is set to be added to the group.

The US, crowned champions at Winnipeg 1999, and Lima 2019 finalists Argentina will compete in Group B that also includes Venezuela and Costa Rica.

Competition is scheduled to take place from October 22 to November 4, with matches set to be held at the Elías Figueroa Brander Stadium in Valparaíso and the Sausalito Stadium in Viña del Mar.