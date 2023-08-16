United States swimming selectors have named five Tokyo 2020 Olympic medallists in their initial squad of 36 for the Pan American Games in Santiago.

The team includes 4x100 metres freestyle gold medallist Brooks Curry, who also won gold at the same event at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest last year.

He swam in the heats at both competitions to secure his medals.

He also won World Championship silver for his swim in the heats of the 4x100m medley relay and bronze in the 4x100m mixed freestyle.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold medallist Brooks Curry is one of five Olympic medallists chosen for the US swim team in Santiago ©Getty Images

Erica Sullivan, silver medallist in the inaugural Olympic women’s 1500m freestyle in Tokyo behind Katie Ledecky, is also named in the squad, alongside fellow silver medallist Paige Madden who helped set an Americas record in the women’s 4x200 metres freestyle relay in the Olympic pool.

Men’s 400m medley silver medallist Jay Litherland has also been chosen.

The roster for Santiago also includes Catie De Loof, who won Olympic 4x100m freestyle relay bronze, after swimming in the heats.

The team was selected based on results at the US National Championships held a month ago in Indianapolis.

Erica Sullivan, left, won 1500m freestyle silver behind Katie Ledecky at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics ©Getty Images

The coaching team features 1996 Olympic medley relay gold medallist Jeremy Linn, who joins a team led by Sarasota Sharks head coach Brett Arckey, who had been coach to the US team at the 2022 Junior Pan Pacific Championships in Hawaii.

The management team also include North Carolina head coach Mark Bernadino, who had been the team’s assistant coach at the 2011 Pan American Games in Guadalajara in Mexico, Stephanie Juncker from Louisville, and Jake Schrum from the University of Virginia.

The US selectors have yet to name the squad for open water swimming.

At the last Pan American Games in Lima, the United States won 21 gold medals, 15 silver and eight bronze in the pool, while eight team members went on to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The United States are the most successful swimming nation at the Pan American Games with 354 golds since the Games began in 1951 at Buenos Aires in Argentina.