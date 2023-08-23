The Torch of this year’s Pan American and Parapan American Games in Santiago has been unveiled following inspiration from the colours of Chile.

A ceremony took place in the Central Ceremony Park of the Original Cities at the foot of the Andes Mountains to reveal the torch measuring 66 centimetres long and weighing 1.5 kilograms.

Santiago 2023 says the torch has been inspired by the colour palette of the country with brown and different shades of blue on a background where the "mountain range relief is expressed from north to south as if it were a map".

The torch makes references to the sun, fire, desert and valley and includes the message "Santiago 2023" in braille, while the top of it is framed by a border which represents the moon.

The flame is set to be ignited in a traditional ceremony in Teotihuacan in Mexico on September 29 before travelling by air and landing in Chile on September 30 to start its journey throughout the South American country.

It is then due to travel around the country before arriving at the National Stadium for the Opening Ceremony which is scheduled to be staged October 20 for the lighting on the cauldron.

The Santiago 2023 Torch is said to have been inspired by the colours of Chile ©Panam Sports

"If you asked me, ’what is the greatest symbol of Olympism'? I would probably say the Olympic flame and the Pan American flame," said Panam Sports President Neven Ilic.

"Why?

"Because it represents many things.

"It represents history and it represents years of tradition.

"It is the most impactful symbolism to see an athlete enter with the torch and light the cauldron.

"It stays lit throughout the entirety of the Games and turns off when the Games are over, and in this case the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games."

Santiago is set to hold the Pan American Games from October 20 to November 5, followed by the Parapan American Games from November 17 to 26.