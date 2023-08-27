Latanya Wilson has lost her Birmingham 2022 silver medal in a suspected arson attack which destroyed her home ©Getty Images

Jamaican netball star Latanya Wilson has escaped a fire which destroyed her home in Kingston but has lost the silver medal she won at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Wilson was asleep when the alarm was raised, but managed to escape uninjured along with her sister.

"I was sleeping, and I heard my neighbour shouting, 'fire, fire', but you know when you're in a deep sleep, you're not so much aware of what's happening," Wilson told the Jamaican Observer.

"I'm kind of feeling several different emotions right now, I think the key lesson out of this is to just be grateful for life, because one minute you can be on top of everything and the next you can lose it all.

"Whatever I have lost in the fire, Jamaica can assist in getting them back so I am grateful I have life."

Netball Jamaica have launched an appeal to raise funds to help Wilson after the fire.

Wilson plays in Australia’s Super Netball League for the Adelaide Thunderbirds as a goal defence.

Her team mate Eleanor Cardwell has set up a fundraising page to try and raise £5000 ($6,290/ €5,830) to help Wilson's family.

Latanya Wilson was a member of Jamaica's silver medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

"Latanya Wilson tragically lost her home in a fire two nights ago along with all her family's belongings, so if you have any spare cash please donate to help Latanya Wilson's family," Cardwell's message said.

It is suspected that Wilson’s home and others in the city were destroyed as a result of arson attacks.