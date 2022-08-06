World Netball President Liz Nicholl has said here that the governing body is pleased that the sport is being discussed as part of Hamilton's bid to stage the 2030 Commonwealth Games, but that it would prefer matches to be staged in the host country Canada.

Hamilton100 Commonwealth Games Bid Corporation President P J Mercanti exclusively told insidethegames earlier at Birmingham 2022 that the Canadian city's proposed bid for the Games includes netball being staged in Jamaica and shooting in Gibraltar.

Hamilton is viewed as the frontrunner for the 2030 Games, which mark 100 years since it held the inaugural British Empire Games in 1930.

With increased flexibility given to host cities and regions for the Games by the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on the sports programme, Nicholl is pleased that netball's place at the 2030 edition is being discussed, having already secured a spot at Victoria 2026.

"The first thing is we know that with all future Commonwealth Games there is a risk for sports other than athletics and swimming because they're now the only compulsory sports that the CGF has identified, and each host can select the sports of their choice beyond that," the World Netball President told insidethegames.

"We know that we can be confident in strong netball nations, but we know there's a risk when it comes to bids from nations that are not strong netball nations."

Nicholl said that she was aware of insidethegames' report on Hamilton's proposals and admitted that given the choice, World Netball would prefer matches to be held in the main host country, referencing the value that she believes the sport can bring to the Games.

Liz Nicholl cited netball's "record sales" of tickets at Birmingham 2022 to underline its value to a Commonwealth Games programme ©Getty Images

"The first thing I'd say is yes we heard about that possibility of netball within the Hamilton bid being hosted in Jamaica," Nicholl said.

"Jamaica is one of our top nations, they are very capable and have a great netball following, but I would say our preference would always be to have our sport included in every Commonwealth Games and to be actually in the nation that is the host nation, because when you're included in Games there's a responsibility to really consider the positive impact the sport can have in the nation.

"Certainly we would being an economic impact because we have a lot of travelling supporters from Australia and New Zealand and the UK.

"A lot of travelling supporters come to our events and there are record sales here [at Birmingham 2022].

"The highest previous record sales in terms of numbers was in Liverpool at the World Cup when we had 120,000.

"We know we've surpassed that, and we've had a lot coming from different nations, so we know we have a responsibility to have a legacy impact in terms of raising awareness of netball and supporting the National Associations, becoming stronger, learning from others that actually would be at the Games and coming to the nation before the Games.

"Our top priority is for netball to be included, so it's positive that netball is being discussed in this respect.

"Our second priority would be for it to be held within the nation, but we know that there's a trend now emerging with multi-sport Games where, although not normally outside the nation, the spread into different cities is something that's actively happening now.

Hamilton is viewed as the frontrunner to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games, but there are plans to stage netball matches in Jamaica as part of the bid ©ITG

"Some of that is to do with specialist facilities, so you don’t build facilities that are going to be white elephants in future, and some of it is about extending the impact of the Games to more of the nation.

"We are happy that netball is discussed as being included because there's always a risk in future Games that we might not be included, so we're happy to have that conversation with the Bid Committee, but it’s early days for them and it's not a formal bid as yet, so we know there's an opportunity to have those discussions."

Jamaica have reached the netball final for the first time at the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022, where they will play Australia.

Victoria 2026 has been billed as the first predominantly regional edition of the Games, with Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat and Gippsland to be used as hubs for competition.

While Hamilton is considered the most advanced proposal for the 2030 Games, CGF chief executive Katie Sadleir has told insidethegames that a number of cities are interested.

She also suggested that hosts for the 2030 and 2034 editions could be awarded by the end of next year.