Australia reclaimed their Commonwealth Games netball crown here by winning a gripping final 55-51 against a Jamaica side who performed bravely on their first appearance in the gold-medal match.

The world number one-ranked side made a rampant start and took a 13-7 lead, but a rally from Jamaica reduced the deficit to 14-12 at the end of the first quarter.

The bronze medallists from Gold Coast 2018 had the bulk of the crowd behind them, and the noise reached deafening levels when they started the second quarter in sensational fashion to take a 22-18 lead.

Australia were soon back level, and the scores were locked at 29-29 at the halfway stage.

A party atmosphere descended on the NEC Arena during the 10-minute break, but Australian quietened the crowd with a flawless start to the third quarter.

They were simply unplayable as they refused to let Jamaica play, and created shooting opportunities at every chance with rapid build-up play.

They racked up 10 goals in a little more than five minutes to take a big advantage at 40-31, but Jamaica chipped into that lead in the closing minutes, and had themselves in with an outside chance at 45-39.

An exchange of goals at the start of the fourth quarter was followed by four in succession for Jhaniele Fowler which halved the Australian lead to 48-45, and things might have got even better from the restart but for an unfortunate slip.

Gretel Bueta, second left, scored with all 37 of her attempts in the final for Australia ©Getty Images

A quick-fire double from Gretel Bueta and Cara Koenen quashed Jamaica's momentum.

Fowler finished the match with three goals in a row, and the final finished 55-51 in Australia's favour.

Fowler and Bueta were on top form - the Jamaican scored with 46 of her 47 attempts to lead her team's bid for victory, while Bueta finished with a perfect record from her 37 shots.

Koenen's contribution of 15 goals proved vital to Australia's success, while Steph Wood chipped in with three.

Jamaica's only other scorer was goal attack Shanice Beckford, who added five.

In the group stage on Wednesday (August 3), Jamaica upset Australia 57-55, and could reflect on their best-ever performance at the Commonwealth Games.

Earlier in the day, defending champions and hosts England missed out on the podium altogether, with New Zealand delivering an impressive performance to triumph 55-48.

The sharp shooting of Grace Nweke, right, helped New Zealand to beat England 55-48 in the match for bronze ©Getty Images

The Silver Fearns led 14-13 after the first quarter, and a terrific second quarter gave England too much to do.

New Zealand stormed into a 28-20 lead at one stage, although the hosts reduced the arrears to 29-23 at half time.

They preserved their six-goal lead at the end of the third quarter at 41-35, and four goals in quick succession at the start of the fourth from Grace Nweke ended any hopes of an England comeback.

A strong finish to the game from England cut the lead to four at 52-48 with a little more than one minute to play, but three late goals ensured that New Zealand took bronze with a 55-48 victory.

In a similar reverse of fortunes to the gold-medal match, England had beaten New Zealand 54-44 on Wednesday to finish top of Group B, but the sharp shooting of Nweke helped ensure her team returned to the podium for the first time since their silver medal at Glasgow 2014, having lost to Jamaica in the match for third four years ago.

The New Zealand goal shooter was on target with 44 of her 48 attempts, while Te Paea Selby-Rickit notched her team's other 11.

The world's leading nations are next set to face off at a major tournament in Cape Town next year, with New Zealand defending their Netball World Cup title.