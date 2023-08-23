Al Thani elected as new President of FIBA at organisation's Congress

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani has been elected as the new President of the International Basketball Federation at the organisation's Congress in Manila.

Al Thani, of Qatar, was previously the organisation's vice-president and succeeds Malian Hamane Niang who stepped down following allegations of sexual harassment within the Mali Basketball Federation.

Al Thani was unanimously elected for the 2023-2027 cycle in the Filipino capital after serving as FIBA Asia President since 2002.

He was also formerly President of the Qatar Basketball Federation and vice-president of the Qatar Olympic Committee.

"It is a great honour to take over this responsibility: for me, for my country of Qatar, and for our continent of Asia," said Al Thani.

"I now represent the interests of all 212 National Federations across all five regions.

"Basketball is a global sport and this is our most important strength.

"I can only make one promise today and that is that I will work hard with the leaders of FIBA and the entire Central Board for the good of basketball and for the good of FIBA."

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani has previously served as FIBA Asia President as well as vice-president from 2019 ©FIBA

In addition to Al Thani's ascension to the Presidency, Germany's Ingo Weiss was re-elected for his third term as FIBA treasurer while 13 people were selected to serve on the Central Board for the four-year period.

The United States' Carol Callan, who became the first female President of FIBA Americas in 2020, joins the Board alongside the likes of Yamil Alejandro Bukele Perez of El Salvador, former Virgin Islands National Federation President Usie Richards, and Japan's Yuko Mitsuya.

Triple FIBA Asia Cup champion with China and eight-time National Basketball Association (NBA) All-Star Yao Ming was also elected to the Board with Romanian Carmen Tocală, Slovenia's Matej Erjavec, Greece's Asterios Zois, Norway's Tor Christian Bakken, and Jubilee Kuartei of Palau.

New Zealand's Burton Ross Shipley, Rwanda's Pascale Mugwaneza, and Jean-Michel Ramaroson of Madagascar then make up the Board.

These members, along with Al Thani and Weiss, will join FIBA's secretary general Andreas Zagklis as well as the Presidents of the five continental bodies for the new term.

The Central Board is due to appoint an NBA representative and a representative of the organisation's players.

Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani succeeds Hamane Niang, pictured, whose reign as FIBA President was marred by sexual assault allegations within the Mali Basketball Federation ©FIBA

Furthermore, it may co-opt additional members with full voting rights "for the vision, skill, and special expertise that they will bring."

The newly-formed Central Board is set to meet for the first time on September 9 in Manila, which will coincide with the Finals weekend of the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Al Thani's predecessor Hamane Niang agreed to step aside from the FIBA Presidency in 2021 following concerns raised by Human Rights Watch that led the governing body opening a probe into the allegations within the Mali Basketball Federation (FMBB).

Niang was not accused of committing sexual abuse but strongly denied allegations that he largely overlooked the assault of women as FMBB President and Sports Minister of Mali.

He served as the head of FMBB from 1999 to 2007 and Mali's Sports Minister from 2007 to 2011 before being elected as FIBA President in 2019.

A report from Richard McLaren found an "institutionalised acceptance of the abuse of players" at the FMBB but concluded no wrongdoing against Niang who returned to office in September 2021.