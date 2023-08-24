Saudi Arabian capital city Riyadh has been selected as host for this year's Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) General Assembly and Executive Board elections.

The event is set to take place from November 25 to 28 and is expected to draw representatives from the continent's 45 National Paralympic Committees (NPC).

A total of six Executive Board positions are due to be elected with a new President, two vice-presidents, chair of the Women in Sport Committee and two members.

All NPC members are eligible to nominate candidates for the election before the closing date for submissions on August 30.

"I'm delighted that we are announcing our seventh General Assembly in Riyadh and I'd like to thank the KSA NPC for their generosity in hosting this key meeting for the Asian Paralympic Family," said APC President Majid Rashed.

"With a lot of important business to take place across the four days and coming a month after the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games, it will be a busy, productive, and exciting end to a big year for the Asian Paralympic Family."

In addition to the elections, the Asian Awards are due to be presented.

The Awards will celebrate the best of Asian Para sport with six titles to be presented as well as the Asian Order which recognises outstanding contributions to the Paralympic Movement.

Prior to the General Assembly, other elections are set to take place at the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games which is scheduled for October 22 to 28.

The Athletes' Committee is due to elect a chair and members of the sub-committee while the election for sub-regional representatives who will sit on the APC Executive Board is also set to take place.