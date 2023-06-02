The APC Executive Committee met in Tehran with discussions held on the Asian Para Games ©APC

The Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) has met in Tehran to discuss final preparations for the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games which are due to take place from October 22 to 28 this year.

The Executive Board meeting in Iran's capital was opened by APC President Majid Rashed before reports were given from sub-regional committees.

"We are very delighted to have this meeting in Iran, a nation that has produced so many Paralympic champions," said Rashed.

"Iran is one of the leading countries with a rich history in the Paralympic Movement in Asia.

"A lot of progress has been made by Iran and its athletes in promoting the movement over the world, right from its Paralympic Day celebration to winning medals at the Paralympic or Asian Para Games.

"This is also an exciting moment for us as we are less than six months away from the much-awaited Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games.

"I wish all the very best to Iranian athletes for their success at the upcoming Games."

APC President Majid Rashed opened the meeting which heard updates from the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee ©APC
The second day of the meeting saw the Hangzhou 2022 Organising Committee present. 

The Committee claimed that it has overseen the completion of Games preparations in terms of "infrastructure construction, Games services development, and Games operations."

Several competitions are now set to take place using the host venues to ensure their readiness for the continental event.

"We have optimised the test event arrangements for 2023," a spokesperson for the Committee said, while confirming that the 19 venues have passed inspection and are open to the public.

"The National Athletics Championship for People with Impairments was successfully held this week.

"We will also hold test events for swimming, cycling and boccia."