Reddentes Sports are to distribute the Asian Para Games across most of the continent ©Getty Images

The Reddentes Sport media company have been appointed to distribute the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games across the majority of the continent.

The deal covers all nations in Asia with the exception of mainland China and Macau.

"With less than a year between the Hangzhou Asian Para Games 2022 and the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, it gives rights holders a unique opportunity to create a year-long campaign to further promote the Para athletes competing in the Games," Reddentes Sports managing director Yip Ren Kai insisted.

"Seeing is believing and watching the Para athletes showcase their athletic achievements is the best way for them to tell their stories."

Five years have passed since the Asian Paralympic flag was passed to Hangzhou ©Getty Images
Five years have passed since the Asian Paralympic flag was passed to Hangzhou ©Getty Images

In total, 22 sports are set to be contested at the Games, which are scheduled to run from October 22 to 28.

"For many of the Para athletes, this is the culmination of their long journey where their family, friends and fans can share in their achievements and success," Yip added.

"It is very heartening to see growing interest from broadcasters, there’s so much more potential still and we are committed to continue to shine the light on Para sports."

Reddentes have also been appointed rights holders for the Paris 2024 Paralympics in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Philippines and Vietnam.

They are also the exclusive distributor of broadcast rights in Cambodia and Mongolia and also in Bangladesh, India and Pakistan.