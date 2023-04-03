The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Coordination Commission meeting was held in person for the first time ©APC

Asian Paralympic Committee (APC) President Majid Rashed has spoken of his optimism over a successful staging of the delayed Asian Para Games after a visit to Hangzhou.

Rashed led a delegation from the APC to the Chinese city for the fourth Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Coordination Commission meeting where they got the opportunity to visit venues.

It was the first of the four meetings to be held in person after China lifted its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The event along with the Asian Games was originally scheduled to be held last year only to be postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in China.

Chen Weiqiang, executive secretary general of the Hangzhou 2022 Asian Para Games Organising Committee and vice mayor of the Chinese city, said he was "proud to say that we are ready to stage a memorable and successful" event later this year.

Yong Zhijun, deputy director of sports for the China Disabled People’s Federation, also spoke of the organisers’ readiness for the Games, before Rashed praised preparations.

"These Games have been organised in the most challenging of circumstances but the fact that we are here today to meet with you in person, to discuss the final arrangements for the Games and to see the wonderful venues that we have only seen in photographs so far, is a cause for great optimism," said Rashed.

An APC delegaiton got the chance to tour venues that are set to be used during the Asian Para Games ©APC
"The Asian Para Games always are an optimistic and joyful celebration of human spirit and I'm sure that these Games will be even more so, as the Asian Paralympic family reunites to showcase the best of Asian Para-sport and to show just what is possible with courage, determination and solidarity.

"I know that the Organising Committee have been working very hard in trying circumstances to make sure that the Games are the best-ever.

"We have been impressed with all the updates that have been shared over the past few months and we are looking forward to learning more today and to refining the plans with you, ahead of our visits to the venues."

The meeting was followed by two official dinners for the APC delegation hosted by Wang Wenxu, vice governor of Zhejiang province, and Liu Jie, a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party Zhejiang Provincial Committee.

The APC delegation's visit concluded with a two-day tour of the venues due to be used for the Asian Para Games that are scheduled to take place from October 22 to 28.

A total of 22 sports are set to take place across 19 venues, 17 of which are shared with the Asian Games which will precede the event.