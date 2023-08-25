The National Broadcasting Corporation of Papua New Guinea (NBC) is set to provide coverage in the country for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The broadcaster reached an agreement with the Organising Committee prior to the Games which are scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.

NBC operates a free-to-air television channel and several radio stations in Papua New Guinea and will deliver live and exclusive coverage of the Games and its Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

"As the largest public broadcaster in the region, outside Australia and New Zealand, it is imperative that NBC brings these Games to more Papua New Guinean viewers and listeners out of Honiara," said NBC managing director Kora Nou.

"We are excited to partner with the Sol2023 Organising Committee to bring the Games to more of our people through our free-to-air television channel and vast network of provincial radio stations across Papua New Guinea.

"It has taken several months for both parties to reach this agreement as we wanted to maximise the coverage of the Games."

NBC managing director Kora Nou says it is imperative for the broadcaster to provide coverage of Solomon Islands 2023 ©PINA

The Organising Committee is set to produce more than 1000 hours of coverage during Solomon Islands 2023.

This includes a daily eight-hour world feed programme produced specifically around the Games.

Aside from this, rights holders such as NBC will have access to the venue feeds to follow the Papua New Guinea team and provided specialised coverage for its viewers.

Nou also stated that NBC is due to provide equipment and personnel to the Games Organising Committee.

"This will be separate from the news crew we will also deploy to Honiara closer to the Games," said Nou.

"NBC's commitment to Sol2023 is quite substantial in terms of personnel and equipment, and we will also draw from our similar involvement and experience during the Vanuatu and Samoa Games to ensure a successful coverage of the Games overall."