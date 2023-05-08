Pacific Games to be broadcast in Australia by SBS

A deal to broadcast this year’s Pacific Games in Australia has been struck by Solomon Islands 2023 and the Special Broadcasting Service Corporation (SBS), who have acquired exclusive rights for the event.

SBS, which is largely funded by the Australian Government, and sister channel National Indigenous Television (NITV) will cover the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and a broad range of events throughout the two weeks of the 2023 Pacific Games, due to take place between November 19 and December 2, due to take place live and free to air, as well via streaming platform, SBS On Demand.

“The Pacific Games is the most significant sports event on the Oceania calendar, bringing together athletes from all the Island nations,” SBS director of sport Ken Shipp said.

“SBS is really pleased to be able to showcase this incredible event to Australian audiences.

“It is a sports and cultural celebration like no other and a great addition to the growing catalogue of under-represented sports which SBS is proud to support.”

Shipp promised that SBS full broadcasting plans will be announced in the coming months.

As the Host Broadcaster, Solomon Islands 2023 will cover all 24 sports and produce a daily programme of between eight and 10 hours of coverage, available to SBS and other rights holders across the Pacific.

Additionally, all rights holders will have the freedom to produce their own coverage and make use of live venue feeds to spotlight athlete performances from all 24 competing nations.

Australia will be making their third appearance at the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands 2023 having made their debut at Port Moresby in 2015 ©AOC

Australia only made its Pacific Games debut in 2015 in Port Moresby, when they sent 43 athletes, winning a total of 47 medals, including 17 gold.

Four years ago, in Samoa, their team of 42 athletes won 56 medals, 33 of them gold.

Australia still has to announce the size of the team it will be sending to this year’s Pacific Games.

“Having SBS once again broadcast the Pacific Games in Australia live and free to air is a great opportunity to promote Solomon Islands to one of the nation’s major tourism markets,” Peter Stewart, chief executive of Solomon Islands 2023, said.

“The support of this important Australian broadcaster re-affirms the growing stature of the Pacific Games throughout the region.”

The host broadcaster will produce over 1,000 hours of coverage during the 2023 Pacific Games.

This latest deal follows the announcement last week that FIJI TV had been signed up to broadcast the Games in Fiji.

More rights holders across the Pacific as well as domestic coverage in the Solomon Islands will be announced this month.