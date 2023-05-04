FIJI TV has been granted the broadcast rights for the Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands later this year.

The station is set to provide free-to-air coverage of the Games throughout Fiji both on FIJI One and its second channel Na Lololo.

"We are proud to continue the long tradition of the broadcast of the Pacific Games in Fiji," Fiji TV general manager Sitiveni Halofaki said.

"The Pacific Games are a huge draw in Fiji, and providing our viewers with coverage of Fijian athletes competing against the best in the Pacific is a huge draw."

Under the terms of the agreement, FIJI TV also will provide crew and equipment in Honiara for the Games to offer "host broadcast" services in exchange for the rights.

"We are pleased to be able to contribute to the host broadcast team, to ensure great coverage of the Games from Honiara this November," Halofaki added.

Solomon Islands 2023 chief executive Peter Stewart says he was looking forward to the great coverage FIJI TV would provide during this year's Pacific Games ©Solomon Islands 2023

The host broadcast team is expecting to generate over 1,000 hours of coverage during the course of the Games.

Each day some eight to 10 hours coverage will be made available on the world feed and broadcasters will be able to supplement this with specific coverage from the 24 nations expected to take part.

Coverage of all 24 sports at the Games is anticipated.

"FIJI TV has been involved in almost every Pacific Games since the broadcasting of the Pacific Games was initiated, and that the commitment to the host broadcast team will ensure great coverage of the Games," Sol2023 chief executive Peter Stewart said.

"FIJI TV crew have tremendous skills and experience, which will help bring the excitement of the Games to people's homes across Fiji and indeed the whole Pacific."

Crews from the FIJI TV station are expected to cover Opening and Closing Ceremonies, and a large number of sports throughout the two weeks of competition.

The Games are scheduled to open on November 19.