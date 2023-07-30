The Samoa Broadcasting Company has acquired the exclusive television broadcast rights in the country for the Solomon Islands 2023 Pacific Games.

The Organising Committee announced the deal with under 115 days to go until the Games are scheduled to take place from November 19 to December 2.

The Games will be shown on the company's channel TV1 Samoa, with its chief executive Faiesea Matafeo saying that "it is always a privilege to contribute to the success of the Pacific regional events and we are excited to be a part of the SOL 2023 production team."

The Organising Committee will be televising almost all of the sports live and will be producing a daily World Feed programme for between eight and 10 hours.

Competition from Solomon Islands 2023 is set to be broadcast on TV1 Samoa in the 2019 host country ©Solomon Islands 2023

Rights holders such as TV1 Samoa are due to have access to the different sport and venue feeds which will enable them to highlight and follow athletes from their country.

"TV1 has always been in the forefront in promoting and showcasing local talents whether it be in sports or any other field, so we will provide maximum coverage and follow the journey of Samoa's athletes and highlight their defining moments," said Matafeo.

Samoa staged the last edition of the Pacific Games in 2019 in capital city Apia.

The hosts finished third in the overall medals table behind leaders New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea.

"Following the success of the last Pacific Games in Samoa, we are so pleased to be able to welcome TV1 Samoa into our suite of broadcast rights holders," said Solomon Islands 2023 chief executive Peter Stewart.