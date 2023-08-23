Italian-based company Mondo is set to supply the athletics track for the ninth consecutive Olympic Games at Paris 2024, and plans to install the surface at the Stade de France in April next year.

Mondo is a long-term partner of World Athletics dating back to 1987, and Paris 2024 is due to mark the third time it has renovated the venue which held the 2003 World Championships since it opened in 1998.

The track has been specifically developed for the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Mondo claimed it has been designed to maximise energy return, shock absorption and traction, partly using data and machine-learning algorithms.

It is set to be produced in Gallo d’Alba in Italy.

As part of the agreement which makes Mondo an official supporter in athletics track and equipment for Paris 2024, the company is also set to provide apparatus required for competition including hurdles, mattresses, high jump and pole vault poles and bars, departure cones and lane markers.

Some of this equipment is set to be redistributed after the Games and some reused by Mondo for future sports events.

Paris 2024 Organising Committee President Tony Estanguet welcomed the partnership with Mondo.

Mondo is set to install a new athletics track for the third time at the Stade de France in April next year and provide equipment for Paris 2024 ©Mondo

"We are delighted to have Mondo join the team as official supporter of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games," he said.

"With Mondo, we are driven by the ambition to leave a sporting legacy to as many people as possible, while giving athletes the means to achieve their dreams.

"Thank you, Mondo, for bringing your expertise and your creativity to the Games, and welcome to the adventure of Paris 2024."

Mondo Group's vice-president of sport Maurizio Stroppiana added the company was pleased to be a part of the Games again.

"The Olympic and Paralympic Games offer a truly unparalleled opportunity, and it fills us with tremendous pride to play a part in the success of Paris 2024," Stroppiana commented.

"As an organisation, we are committed to empowering athletes and helping them achieve their personal goals.

"We are dedicated to making their dreams a reality."

Mondo has provided the athletics track at the last eight Olympic Games dating back to Barcelona 1992 ©Getty Images

Mondo has also provided athletics tracks for 13 World Championships, including here in Budapest.

The Stade de France holds more than 81,000 spectators, but this is set to be reduced to 77,083 during Paris 2024 to accommodate the track.

Other changes include the installation of larger screens for spectators and improved access for people with disabilities.

Athletics at the Paris 2024 Olympics is scheduled for August 1 to 11 next year, followed by Para athletics at the Paralympics from August 30 to September 8.

The Stade de France is also due to host rugby sevens during the Olympics, and the Closing Ceremonies of both Games.