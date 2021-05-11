The Tokyo 2020 athletics test event held in the National Stadium featured the first appearance of redesigned elite competition area equipment incorporating light-emitting diode (LED) technology to allow it to light up and enhance the viewing experience.

The redesign of a range of 30 items including lane markers, hurdles, landing mats, high jump and pole vault uprights, athlete benches and implement trolleys reflects World Athletics’ new brand identity and colours, has been undertaken by Mondo, official suppliers to the sport’s world governing body for the last 34 years.

"The new range will incorporate the lines and colours of the federation's new logo for World Athletics Series events and will completely revamp the look of the arena for both indoor and outdoor international competition," World Athletics said.

"For the first time both the track and the equipment will be lit up, creating additional movement during the races, as if the track itself were actively participating in the competition with the athletes.

"The new equipment features integrated LED technology, with devices on individual pieces of equipment that light up and adapt to developments in the race.

"The lights have been designed to enhance the spectacle for fans, whether they are in the stadium or at home, and also to focus their attention on different parts of the track and field when key moments and special performances are taking place.

"They will help the audience to navigate through the complexity of athletics competition when several events are happening simultaneously in the stadium, by drawing attention and giving information.

"The technology is able to produce a range of coloured lights to provide different information, for example, gold, silver and bronze to indicate the placings of athletes, or red and green for successful and failed attempts in the field.

"The vertical uprights used in the pole vault will have vertical LED stripes that can display information on the validity of the jumps or announce new records.

"The lane markers will show more than numbers.

"They will be able to display images, animation or videos during the event presentation, and can also indicate disqualifications, all operated from a touch screen computer."

Ignacio Mercado, director of Mondo Iberica's sports equipment division said: "Athletics is undergoing a revolution, both in design and in the integration of technology.

"This is a demanding sport that always requires the highest quality, which is why we at Mondo are so proud to have worked alongside World Athletics to redesign the equipment that will mark the future of athletics."

World Athletics competition director Jakob Larsen added: "World Athletics is excited to showcase the new Mondo range of sports equipment which was created with the objective of innovating and incorporating the new brand of World Athletics."

The new World Athletics line of sports equipment will be provided and showcased by World Athletics at the World Athletics Indoor and Outdoor Championships and made available for the other World Athletics Series events.

Following its debut in the new Tokyo Olympic Stadium, where Mondo has also laid the track, the equipment is due to be used at the 2022 World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade from March 11 to 13, and at the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon from July 15 to 24.