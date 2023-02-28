Graët resigns as President of French Football Federation with Diallo to continue in interim role

Noël Le Graët has resigned as head of the French Football Federation (FFF) following a meeting of the organisation's Executive Committee.

His resignation comes following an investigation into accusations of sexual harassment and sexism, as well as a scathing report commissioned by French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.

Le Graët, head of the FFF since 2011 and who had a mandate until 2024, had been suspended by the national governing body since January 11 while the investigation into sexual misconduct was conducted.

Philippe Diallo, head of the FFF on an interim basis since Le Graët's suspension, is set to be remain as Acting President until the embattled body is due to stage its Federal Assembly in June.

Le Graët's exit comes two weeks after the publication of final the General Inspectorate for Education, Sport and Research's (IGESR) final report which found that he had "failed Federal governance" and called for his resignation or dismissal.

The IGESR criticised his leadership, stating that "the functioning of the Executive Committee illustrates a weakness of democratic exercise", while underlining the "weak weight of the moral authorities" of the FFF.

It also condemned Le Graët's "inappropriate and intimidating" behaviour.

When responding to the report, Le Graët's lawyers claimed it was "very definition of the Stalinist trial" and accused the French Government of acting in "the same way as Soviet prosecutors".

Le Graët is under investigation by Paris public prosecutors following allegations of sexual harassment made by French football agent Sonia Souid.

Souid accused him of unwanted sexual advances and felt "the only thing that interested him, and I apologise for speaking vulgarly, are my breasts and my ass".

FFF Executive Committee member Aline Riera claimed that he told French women's head coach Corinne Deacon that "I would prefer that you hold your lips to me" when she greeted him with a kiss.

The 81-year-old denies any wrongdoing.

He had previously faced calls to resign after what he admitted were "clumsy remarks" about Zinedine Zidane’s potential interest in coaching the French national team.

Frédéric Thiriez, who led France's Professional Football League from 2002 to 2016, told French newspaper L'Equipe that Le Graët's resignation did not solve the governance issues within the FFF.

"The departure of a man will not solve all the problems of the FFF, far from it," said Thiriez.

"It is urgent that the federation gets back on track, by focusing on its fundamentals, in particular amateur football which is struggling, and by changing its governance which is neither democratic nor transparent.

"Football could have been spared this crisis because all the disorders of the current governance had been known for several years."