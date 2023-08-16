Nike and Adidas have experienced public backlash over its decision not to sell goalkeeper kits from this year's FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

Matildas fans were inspired by Mackenzie Arnold's penalty heroics from the quarter-final win over France as she made three saves.

However, they were left up in arms when upon the realisation that Nike, an official merchandise provider at the tournament, does not manufacture them for general sale.

An online petition called on Nike and Adidas to produce the women's goalkeeper tops and has since garnered around 40,000 signatures, sparking a response from the American company.

"We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of goalkeeper jerseys, and this is something we will certainly take into consideration for future tournaments in partnership with FIFA and the federations," a spokesperson from Nike said.

"The fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

Arnold encouraged the idea of selling goalkeeper shirts in order to promote the sport among children.

Mary Earps described the decision not to manufacture goalkeeper tops as "hugely hurtful" ©Getty Images

Her English counterpart Mary Earps, who played in today's 3-1 semi-final win against Australia, was more critical.

"Unfortunately, it has become very evident that is not possible and there is not going to be an acceptable solution for the young kids out there.

"On a personal level, it is hugely hurtful considering the last 12 months [after England won the European Championship] especially.

"There has been an incredible rise in goalkeeping participation.

"I think that it is a huge problem, and a scary message that is being sent to goalkeepers worldwide that you’re not important."

Fans took to social media to vent their frustration at the decision not to sell goalkeeper kit.

It has been described as "heinous" and "disgusting" while one social media user described Nike as "cowards".