Infantino boasts "FIFA was right" as Women’s World Cup breaks even

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has revealed that the FIFA Women’s World Cup has broken even as he praised Australia and New Zealand for co-hosting a "truly transformational" event.

The World Cup is due to conclude tomorrow with Spain and England set to battle it out for the title at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

Infantino said the tournament had been a huge success and proved any doubters wrong, revealing that it generated more than $570 million (£448 million/€523 million) in revenue.

"Some voices were raised, would it cost too much?" said Infantino.

"We don’t make enough revenues, we will have to subsidise.

"And our opinion was, well if we have to subsidise, we will subsidise, because we have to do that.

"But actually, this World Cup generated over $570 million in revenues, and so we broke even.

"We didn’t lose any money and we generated the second highest income of any sport, besides of course the men’s World Cup, at a global stage."

Infantino said he believed that the success of the World Cup justified FIFA’s decision to increase the number of teams from 24 to 32 compared to France 2019.

Morocco, who reached the last 16, were among eight debutants at the FIFA Women's World Cup as Gianni Infantino claimed "FIFA was right" to expand the tournament ©Getty Images

"FIFA was right," said Infantino.

"As it happens quite often in the last years, FIFA was right once more.

"I remember when we decided to do that, of course the usual critics, which are less and less, were saying it’s not going to work and the level is too different.

"There would be 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women’s football and its image."

Infantino was speaking during the FIFA Women's Football Convention in Sydney Gadigal where he hailed "simply the best and greatest and biggest FIFA Women's World Cup ever".

"This FIFA Women's World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and New Zealand but all over the world," said Infantino.

"In the host countries, we had almost two million spectators in the stadiums, full houses everywhere, and two billion watching all over the world and not just watching their own country but watching the World Cup, because it’s an event [where] I don’t just watch my team.

"It's great sport, it's entertaining and people love it.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said the FIFA Women's World Cup had "changed women's sport" in her country ©Getty Images

"We have to thank and congratulate Australia and New Zealand because without them this would not have been as magical."

Infantino also reiterated his calls for broadcasters to pay a "fair price for women’s football" and urged all National Federations to organise women’s leagues.

"Female players cannot all go to play in a few clubs in Europe or the United States," added Infantino.

"We need in the next four years to create the conditions for them to be able to play at professional level at home and this is the biggest challenge we have to take on board."

The World Cup has seen record television viewership in Australia as the co-hosts reached the semi-finals only to fall to England.

Australian Sports Minister Anika Wells said the event marked the "start of a new era" in the sport in her country.

"In Australia, this FIFA Women’s World Cup has not just changed women’s football, it has changed women’s sport," said Wells.

"Australia is now a football country.

"I want to thank FIFA for what you have done to accelerate the pursuit of gender equality in our country."