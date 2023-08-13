Ros Canter starred for Britain as she took the individual title and helped her country to team gold at the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) Eventing European Championships.

The 37-year-old repeated the double from the Tryon 2018 World Championships as she posted a winning score of 25.3 at Haras du Pin in France.

Canter triumphed with 11-year-old gelding Lordships Graffalo who she also rode for victory at this year's Badminton Horse Trials.

"I just feel very lucky to have a horse like Lordships Graffalo in my life," said former world champion Canter.

"He's an unbelievable horse.

"In our sport anything can happen - it's such small margins a lot of the time - so I am very proud of him.

"Getting to the Olympics is a dream and I'll be working hard to get there next year."

Canter's win marked a 20th individual gold for Britain at the European Championships since 1953.

Germany's triple Olympic gold medallist Michael Jung led after the dressage phase but was eliminated following an unexpected fall on the cross-country segment, leaving Canter top of the standings going into the final day of competition.

Canter's compatriot Kitty King joined her on the podium in second place with 32.0 points with Vendredi Biats while Germany's Sandra Auffarth rode Viamant du Matz to bronze on 34.6.

King's silver was her first individual medal at senior level.

In the team event, Britain led all three phases - dressage, cross-country, and showjumping - and finished with more than 27 points in hand.

Canter and King were accompanied by world champion Yasmin Ingham and Olympic gold medallist Laura Collett.

Canter set the best score in the cross-country and showjumping and second-best in dressage.

It is Britain's 24th team gold medal at the European Championships, more than double by any other nation.

Germany and France took silver and bronze respectively, while The Netherlands and Belgium secured the team qualification spots for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.