Six refugee athletes to compete at Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships

A six-member Athlete Refugee Team has been announced for the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Two-time Olympian Anjelina Nadai Lohalith is the star name in the squad featuring runners Tachlowini Gabriyesos and Omar Hassan, steeplechaser Fouad Idbafdil, long jumper Mohammad Amin and 800 metre athlete Perina Lokure Nakang.

Lohalith, who is originally from South Sudan, competed in the 1500m at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

She also participated in two World Championships in 2017 and 2022.

The 30-year-old won the European Champion Clubs Cup Cross Country in Spain in February, the first victory for an athlete from the World Athletics refugee team programme at an international event.

Gabriyesos, who is from Eritrea, grabbed the attention of the athletics world when he clocked 2hour 10min 55sec to qualify for Tokyo 2020 at the Hula Lake Park Marathon in Israel.

He served as the co-flag bearer at the delayed Olympic Games in the Japanese capital, where he finished 16th in the marathon.

Fouad Idbafdil in action at the 2021 European Cross Country Championships ©Getty Images

Hassan, who is from Ethiopia, is set to make his debut as an Athlete Refugee Team member.

In December last year, he recorded a personal best of 2:12:29 in Valencia.

Syrian Alsalami, who has been living in Germany since 2015 is another debutant, with an outdoor personal best of 7.88m and an indoor personal best of 7.87.

Moroccan native Idbafdil is due to make his second World Championships appearance in the Hungarian capital, having improved his personal best to 8:34.72 last month.

Finally, 20-year-old Nakang from South Sudan, coached by 800m champion Janeth Jepkosgei of Kenya, will also act as a team leader in Budapest.

She was also part of the first World Athletics U20 Refugee Team programme.

The World Championships is scheduled to be held from August 19 to 27.