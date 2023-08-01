NTN Corporation has been named competition and presentation bib partner for the women’s events at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The Japanese manufacturer has signed up as an official partner of World Athletics, in the run-up to this year’s World Championships.

Under the agreement, the NTN Corporation will also act as competition and presentation bib partner for the 2023 World Athletics Road Running Championships, due to be held in Riga, Latvia on October 1, and the 2024 World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships in Antalya on April 20 and 21.

NTN Corporation will also support all World Athletics Series events through to the end of 2024 under the agreement.

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said: "I’m delighted to welcome NTN Corporation to our sport.

Around 2,000 athletes are set to compete at this year's World Athletics Championships, due to be held at Budapest's National Athletics Centre later this month ©Getty Images

"Our official partners are key contributors to the staging of our World Athletics Series events, and there are none bigger than the World Athletics Championships Budapest 23.

"We are always looking for partners who share our global vision and want to make the world a better place, and NTN certainly fits that bill.

"Gender equality is one of our key pillars so I’m particularly pleased to see that NTN will support our female competition programme through the bib sponsorship."

NTN chief executive Eiichi Ukai added: "Through its support for the world’s leading track and field events, NTN will encourage the world’s best athletes to strive for excellence, will promote the World Athletics Series events and the sport of athletics, and will contribute to positive international exchange between nations."

Around 2,000 athletes from more than 200 countries are set to compete at the Budapest 2023 World Athletics Championships, due to be held at the National Athletics Centre from August 19 to 27.