Gerry Gualtieri has been appointed as the new chair of the British Judo Association (BJA) Board.

Gualtieri has a background in financial, technology, and software sectors as well as holding experience in European, American, and Asia-Pacific markets due to working across the globe.

"I am very excited about the appointment of Gerry," said British Judo chief executive.

"Not only does he have huge experience in a sector that is becoming more and more relevant in the sports world, but he is a proven leader who has a track record of getting things done.

"I am really looking forward to working with Gerry and of course, his deep love of judo means he will bring an absolute passion to the BJA."

Gualtieri has been involved with the sport for his whole life and is succeeding Ronnie Saez on the Board.

The new appointment has been an active judoka from the age of six.

He has also committed personal funding and time to grassroots and elite level judo development in addition to sponsoring clubs and events.

Gerry Gaultieri is taking outgoing Ronnie Saez's, pictured, place on the British Judo Board after 12 years of service ©British Judo/YouTube

"These are exciting times for judo and there are some challenges that we need to overcome as a Board and a greater community," said Gualtieri.

"I am honoured that British Judo has given me this opportunity and I take this responsibility very seriously.

"I am looking forward to helping make a meaningful difference."

The outgoing Saez is due to resign later this year after 12 years of service on the Board, with eight of those as chair.

Saez is stepping down in accordance with the Sports Code of Governance that limits years on the Board to a dozen.

Gualtieri is due to serve during Paris 2024 where Britain will be looking for a first Olympic gold medal.

The country has managed a total of eight silvers and 12 bronzes since judo's Games debut at Tokyo 1964.