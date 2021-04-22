Independent panel does not uphold British Judo bullying charges but recommends changes

An independent panel looking into allegations of bullying at British Judo has not upheld the claim but has made a number of recommendations for changes within the organisation.

British Judo confirmed in March that it was undergoing a "full independent investigation" by a law firm in response to three allegations of bullying amongst the athletes and other claims of inappropriate behaviour.

Its findings were referred to an independent panel chaired by a lawyer and supported by senior executives from another national governing body, and from the International Judo Federation.

"The independent investigation has now concluded and the report was considered by a fully independent disciplinary panel," a British Judo release said.

"Whilst the allegations of bullying were not upheld, a number of recommendations have been made by the panel and accepted as part of the process.

"Furthermore, this investigation identified areas of development for British Judo, which will be addressed in the form of an action plan which will be published on the British Judo website.

"All parties have agreed not to make any further comment on this matter due to the confidential nature of the investigation."

We would like to release a short statement regarding the recently published BBC News article surrounding our current investigation....... pic.twitter.com/0GohTiydep — #WeAreGBJudo🇬🇧🥋 (@BritishJudo) March 17, 2021

The bullying allegation came just over four months before this year's rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are due to start.

"Athlete welfare is one of our highest priorities as an organisation and British Judo will fully investigate all issues reported to us," the governing body reported at the time.

British Judo was awarded almost £5 million ($6.9 million/€5.8 million) in grassroots funding by Sport England for the 2017 to 2021 cycle.

UK Sport also announced in 2016 that British Judo's performance programme would receive just under £10 million ($13.86 million/€11.65 million) ahead of Tokyo 2020.

British Cycling, the British Bobsleigh and Skeleton Association, Archery GB and British Gymnastics have also faced allegations of bullying in recent years.

UK Sport chair Dame Katherine Grainger has previously insisted that any abusive behaviour would be "identified", "confronted" and "eradicated".