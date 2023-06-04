Plans for Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games velodrome to be demolished for school expansion

The Maindy Velodrome, which hosted the cycling events at the Cardiff 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games, looks set to be demolished despite opposition.

Cardiff Council’s Cabinet has agreed recommendations for a land swap from Maindy Park to Caedelyn Park in Rhiwbina - a move that could result in the velodrome making way for the expansion of Cathays High School.

If the proposals are approved by Charity Commission, the cycling track will be relocated to the International Sports Village in Cardiff Bay, but the old site will go.

As well as staging the Games in 1958, the velodrome has played a role in helping to nurture top cycling talents in Wales including 2018 Tour de France winner and double Olympic team pursuit champion Geraint Thomas and two-time Olympic medallist Elinor Barker.

"It is unfortunate that we are where we are," said councillor Adrian Robson, who is leader of the opposition in Cardiff, in a report by Wales Online.

"It doesn’t inspire confidence in the wider public.

"It is not going to leave a good test in peoples’ mouths."

Welsh cycling star Geraint Thomas was among those who grew up using the Maindy Veldrome as part of Maindy Flyers Cycling Club ©Getty Images

Maindy Flyers, a cycling club which uses the velodrome, slammed the move as "unacceptable", claiming it had left them "with nothing for future generations of cyclists".

"Whilst the club has had this specific threat of loss of all cycling facilities looming over us, we have initially tried to set about working constructively to make a new cycling facility work," Maindy Flyers said in an open letter to Cardiff Council.

"It has now reached a point where the club have been saddened with the level of constructive engagement with us, as a whole, during this process.

"The club's experience, thoughts, and concerns throughout this period of time have been given no regard by the Council."

According to the BBC, Cardiff Council responded by claiming that it "fully understands the historic nature" of the Maindy Velodrome but stressed that the new site had the backing of Welsh Cycling.

It is considered to be the last remnant of the 1958 British Empire and Commonwealth Games.

Sophia Gardens Pavilion which hosted the boxing and wrestling competitions, was demolished in 1982 before the Empire Pool that staged the swimming and diving events, was flattened in 1998.

However, Terry Stevens, a Welsh tourism consultant, told the BBC that there was still hope that Wales could one day stage the Commonwealth Games again.

"The trend is Wales would have to collaborate to host the Commonwealth Games," said Stevens.

"It doesn't deny us, it's just a different model."