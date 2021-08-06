Dan Clements has been named the general team manager for Wales at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which are now less than a year away.
Clements' role will see him work closely with the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Wales and senior management team to support athletes and boost team culture.
"It's a privilege to be joining Team Wales for the 2022 Games in Birmingham," Clements said.
"There is something very special about representing Team Wales at the Commonwealth Games and I am extremely proud to be able to play a small part in such a landmark event for our country's top athletes."
Clements graduated from Cardiff Metropolitan University with a doctorate in coaching and talent development and has had experience within the sports sector, specifically in elite coaching and high performance.
He previously worked as an international coach and head of performance for Wales Rugby League, and was the head of performance at Hockey Wales for a period.
As well as being the general team manager for the Welsh team at the upcoming Games, Clements currently holds the role of performance coach manager for Wales Rugby Union, where he acts as both a mentor and a coach.
Clements was part of the wider support team for Wales at the Glasgow 2014 and Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games too.
"We are very excited to have Dan join us for another Commonwealth Games, this time at Birmingham, supporting all sports at the Games," Commonwealth Games Wales chief executive Chris Jenkins said.
"Dan's performance knowledge and experience will be invaluable in supporting athletes and coaches, and he will be an incredible asset to the team.
"Dan's appointment is just one of many recent additions as we build the senior management of Team Wales, a dedicated group of talented and hard-working, determined individuals who will provide support for the Welsh team in Birmingham.
"We can’t wait to have Dan start work with us and look forward to welcoming him back for another Games."
The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are scheduled to take place from July 28 to August 8 next year.
Wales had its best-ever medal haul at Gold Coast 2018 with 10 golds, 12 silvers and 14 bronzes.