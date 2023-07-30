USA Boxing officially started its new era as a World Boxing member when it held its inaugural Women’s Championships in Toledo.

A total of 225 boxers competed during eight days of competition at the Glass City Center in Ohio as USA Boxing hosted its first-ever female-only national tournament.

The invitational event featured boxers of all ages, ranging from pee wee beginning from as young as eight to 35 and over.

Among the participants included those that are expected to feature in next year’s United States Olympic trials for Paris 2024 as well as boxers from Australia, Austria, Canada, Germany and India.

More than 200 boxers participated in the inaugural USA Boxing Women's Championships in Toledo ©USA Boxing

It was the first USA Boxing event staged in association with World Boxing after joining the new global governing body in April.

USA Boxing became the first national governing body to make the switch from the International Boxing Association (IBA) to World Boxing.

Since USA Boxing made the move, the National Federations of New Zealand, Switzerland and Argentina have officially withdrawn from the IBA which has been expelled from the Olympic Movement.

"USA Boxing is extremely proud to be able to host this event in association with World Boxing," USA Boxing Tyson Lee, a member of World Boxing’s interim Executive Board, said.

"The Championships aim to celebrate women and create valuable competition opportunities for female boxers of all standards and ages.

"Working with USA Boxing to deliver this event is a sign of World Boxing’s support for boxers at every level, from the grassroots to the elite, and its commitment to creating competitive opportunities that will enable all boxers to flourish."

The USA Boxing Women’s Championships in Toledo featured competitors from the age of eight to over 35 ©USA Boxing

Mike Campbell, senior manager of events and operations for USA Boxing, hailed the first Women’s Championships as a big success after 275 bouts were contested.

"It was an amazing week and an amazing experience for the participants," said Campbell in a report by Toledo Blade.

"The feedback from the boxers was terrific.

"They had a great time.

"Some boxers came here and got four or even five bouts of match experience during the week, which is phenomenal.

"That was the goal of the tournament.

"A lot of the time locally, girls can't get matches.

"Even at national tournaments, they are looking at one or maybe two matches.

"Here, they were able to get a lot of bang for their buck.

"Our goal was for everybody to improve throughout the week, and I think everyone went home better than they arrived."