Swimmer Blackman provides hosts Trinidad and Tobago's first gold of Commonwealth Youth Games

Nikoli Blackman won Trinidad and Tobago's first gold medal of their home Commonwealth Youth Games here, triumphing in the men's 200 metres freestyle final, and Scotland enjoyed a notable day of success in swimming.

Roared on by the home crowd, Blackman powered to victory by more than one second in 1min 49.94sec.

"If you get beat in front of your home country, it gives you a different type of feeling, but when you in front of your home country you feel a sense of pride because you are in front of all the people that know you since you were a baby and started seeing you grow," he said.

"There definitely was [extra pressure competing at home].

"Normally on the day of race I will just talk, but this time while talking to people I could feel butterflies in my stomach because it was in front of these people."

James Allison of the Cayman Islands was Blackman's closest challenger in 1:50.97, and Australia's Harvey Larke completed the top three in 1:51.64.

The first swimming final featured a Junior Games record set by South Africa's Jessica Thompson at 26.84sec in the women's 50m butterfly, beating New Zealand's Amelia Bray by 0.16 and Australia's Mikayla Bird by 0.23.

Scotland's athletes won three gold medals in the first day in the pool.

Dean Fearn clocked 24.43 to edge the men's 50m butterfly final by just 0.03 ahead of England's Nick Finch, who had set a Junior Games record of 24.32 in the heats earlier in the day.

Fiji's David Young was the other medallist in the event with 24.48 to place third in the final.

Holly McGill won one of three swimming gold medals for victory with a dramatic women's 100m backstroke victory ©Getty Images

Holly McGill clinched victory for Scotland in a thrilling women's 100m backstroke.

The Cayman Islands' Jillian Crooks, who competed at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, looked set for gold in lane four, but had to settle for third after strong finishes from McGill and Australia's Zoe Ammundsen.

McGill was first to touch home in 1:01.96, with Ammundsen 0.02 further back and Crooks 0.14 off the pace.

Matthew Ward's victory in the men's 100m backstroke final came in more dominant fashion.

He notched a time of 54.57 to beat Northern Ireland's Brandon Biss by 1.72 and Adam Graham of England by 1.82.

There were also golds for Australia, Northern Ireland, England and Wales in swimming.

Inez Miller triumphed for Australia in the women's 200m freestyle in 2:00.36, with her compatriot Mikayla Bird also finishing on the podium with a time of 2:01.73 for third.

England's Erin Little took silver in 2:01.58.

Ellie McCartney earned gold for Northern Ireland with a 2:30.74 effort in the women's 200m breaststroke, beating England's Sienna Robinson by 0.87 and Wales' Theodora Taylor by 2.17.

England did seal a swimming gold in the penultimate race of the day through Oscar Bilbao, who clocked 2:15.57 in the men's 200m breaststroke.

Luke Holmes took men's super sprint triathlon gold for Jersey ©Getty Images

Maxwell Anderson of Wales was second in 2:16.03, with Jersey's Filip Nowacki 0.17 further back in third.

Wales' Tyler Melbourne-Smith was the winner of the day's last race, the men's 1500m freestyle, in which there was little to separate the top three.

Melbourne-Smith prevailed in 15:30.80, holding off England's Reece Grady who notched 15:31.22 and Australia's Tommy Lane who posted a time of 15:31.38.

Triathlon competition began today at the Buccoo Beach Facility on the island of Tobago, consisting of a 400m swim, 10 kilometres bike ride and 2.5km run.

Strong bike and run legs helped Australia's Aspen Anderson to win the women's race in 32:53.

Scotland's Jessica Heeps took silver at 24sec behind Anderson, with Maja Brinkmann completing the podium for Namibia 6sec further back.

In the men's race, Jersey's Luke Holmes powered to victory on the run, finishing in 29:47.

There was another silver medal for Scotland with a 30:03 effort from Alex Robin, and Australia's Jack Latham completed the top three in 30:38.

Day three of competition at the Commonwealth Youth Games tomorrow is set to feature the start of athletics and Para athletics as well as medals in road cycling and swimming.