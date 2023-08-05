Australian cyclist Bates wins first gold of Trinbago 2023 with time trial success

Australia's Lauren Bates won the first gold medal of the Trinbago 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games here, with South Africa's Miles Bailey Liebenberg the men's cycling time trial winner.

Bates triumphed in the 10-kilometre women's time trial held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy with an impressive time of 14min 9.31sec.

That gave her a winning margin of 22.58sec over compatriot Keira Will.

Isle of Man's Ruby Oakes earned bronze in 14:43.91.

Bates expressed her delight at her gold medal and has enjoyed the experience of participating at the Commonwealth Youth Games, which is held for athletes aged 14 to 18.

"It’s amazing," she said.

"It’s insane.

"I’m so stoked to come away with a medal and seeing all the other nations here as well, it’s so cool.

"Learning all the cultures, it’s such a good experience."

South Africa's Miles Bailey Liebenberg narrowly won the men's cycling time trial ©Getty Images

There was little to separate the top two in the men's time trial, held over 15km at the same venue, but Liebenberg prevailed in 19:17.62.

Scotland’s Elliot Rowe was 3.39 adrift in second, and Will Heath became Australia's third medallist in 19:35.24.

Liebenberg was third behind Rowe and Heath at the 5km mark, but said pacing his way through the conditions was part of his plan.

"I made sure to pace myself," he said.

"It was really hot, so I kept myself and my core temperature cool and from then I didn’t know what to expect, just pace myself and I’m happy to take the win."

Beach volleyball competition began today at the Black Rock Beach venue, and is set to run until Thursday (June 10).

Tomorrow is set to feature medals in swimming and triathlon as well as the start of the rugby sevens.