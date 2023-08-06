US cruise to gold medal at WBSC Under-12 Baseball World Cup

The United States have powered to a dominant 10-4 victory over Chinese Taipei to clinch a fifth World Baseball Softball Confederation Under-12 Baseball World Cup.

Manager Troy Gerlach's side notched up 11 hits in the final at the Asia Pacific International Baseball Stadium in Taiwan.

"I'm very proud of my guys," said Gerlach.

"We persevered through some tough moments during the tournament and came out with the gold.

"I couldn't be more proud of how they kept fighting and competing.

"The turnout tonight was unbelievable.

"These crowds are fantastic.

"There's no better venue for an under-12 tournament.

"This is absolutely amazing.

"It sucks that both teams cannot win, but you've got to tip your hat to Chinese Taipei.

"They did a great job."

Earlier in the day the bronze-medal match saw Venezuela go head-to-head with Japan in an attacking thriller.

The game ended disappointingly for world number one side Japan who fell to a 9-8 defeat.

Following the conclusion of the final day, the US' Tyler Early was named as the Most Valuable Player.

The right fielder was one of three Americans selected to the team of the tournament alongside Gavin Gomez and Zaylan Johnson.

Chinese Taipei were represented by pitchers Ya-En Chiu and Lei Yeh while Kengo Wada and Yusuke Koma were the Japanese duo selected.

Another two were chosen from Venezuela in the form of Ezequiel Zamora and Alexandro Ladera.

The Dominican Republic's Gustavo Talmare and Keimel Paula also made the cut.