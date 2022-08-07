US go undefeated to win WBSC Under-12 Baseball World Cup

The United States won the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) Under-12 Baseball World Cup, blasting past Venezuela 10-2 in the final in Tainan.

Chinese Taipei won the bronze medal on home turf, defeating the Dominican Republic 9-5 in the match for third place.

The Americans won all eight games they played at the event, scoring 99 runs in the process.

The US also hit four home runs in the final to take their tally for the tournament to 27.

Colin Anderson hit two of those long balls in the final and was named Most Valuable Player.

Anderson finished the World Cup with seven home runs and 21 runs batted in.

Five further Americans joined Anderson in the All-World Team; fellow outfielder Jonah Saken, second baseman Maximus Villalva, first baseman Anthony Frausto III, designated hitter Jordan Leon and relief pitcher Levi Kerr.

Catcher Chen Po-Sheng, shortstop Jung Woochan and outfielder Wu Sheng-Zhi represented Chinese Taipei in the line-up, which was competed by Dominican starting pitcher Caser Altagracia and Mexico's Ezequiel Rivera at third base.

This was the sixth edition of the boys' Under-12 Baseball World Cup, with all of them taking place in Taiwan.

The US are the most successful team, with this their fourth title.

Tainan is due to hold the next three Under-12 Baseball World Cups after this, having signed a long-term hosting agreement with the WBSC.