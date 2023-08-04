Record 33 teams to compete at IFAF European Flag Football Championships in Ireland

The International Federation of American Football (IFAF) has announced a record 33 teams for the European Flag Football Championships in Ireland later this month.

Scheduled to be held from August 18 to 20, a total of 20 men's teams and 13 women's teams will be in action at the University of Limerick for the 10th edition of the event.

Teams from Belgium, Cameroon, Georgia, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, and Ukraine, who did not participate in the 2019 edition in Israel, will be present in Ireland.

According to IFAF, the 2023 tournament saw a 38 per cent increase in entries.

"The significant growth of Flag Football around the world is reflected by the record number of entries in this European edition of the IFAF continental championships, who we are excited to see compete at the highest level in Ireland," IFAF President Pierre Trochet said.

"The University of Limerick has a proven track record of accommodating international events and American Football Ireland is ready to welcome our sport’s elite athletes to the Emerald Isle."

In July, the United States defeated Mexico twice to win the men's and women's gold medals at the IFAF Americas Continental Flag Football Championships.

Denmark defeated Italy to claim the men's European crown four years ago.

The University of Limerick in Ireland will host the tournament from August 18 to 20 ©IFAF

The have been drawn in Group D against the Czech Republic, Germany, Poland, and Sweden in their quest for a seventh straight European title.

Group A will see Italy along with Ireland, Finland, Switzerland, and Ukraine.

France has been put in Group B and will be joined by Britain, Netherlands, Slovakia, and Spain.

Finally, Austria will be joined by Israel, Belgium, Georgia, and Cameroon, who are competing on an invitational basis.

Among women, Group A will have defending champions Spain and five other teams in Austria, Finland, Ireland, Germany, and Switzerland

Britain, who managed silver in 2019, is in Group B along with Denmark, Sweden, Italy, France, Czechia, and Ukraine.

An Asia/Oceania Championships is scheduled to be held in Kuala Lumpur in October this year.

All continental events will act as qualifiers for the 2024 Flag Football World Championship in Finland.