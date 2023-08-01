Sylvain Ripoll has been sacked as manager of the French men's Olympic football team with less than a year to go until the Paris 2024 tournament begins on July 24 next year.

The 51-year-old had been under pressure since his side suffered a shock elimination to Ukraine in the European Under-21 Championship last month.

Ripoll had been in charge of the youth side since May 11 2017 when he replaced Pierre Mankowski but the French Football Federation (FFF) has decided to put an end to his reign.

"Following the UEFA U21 European Championship and the early elimination of France in the quarter-finals of the competition, Philippe Diallo, President of the FFF, received Sylvain Ripoll with Marc Keller, member of the Executive Committee in charge of national selections and Hubert Fournier, national technical director," read an FFF statement.

"At the end of this exchange and after a necessary period of reflection, it was agreed between the parties, and by mutual agreement, that Sylvain Ripoll would no longer be the coach.

"It appeared necessary to open a new cycle for the 2023-2024 season in order to create the conditions for a successful run at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, a major objective of the national team, and during the Euro 2025 qualifiers.

"The French Football Federation and its President thank Sylvain Ripoll for his professionalism and involvement during the six years spent at the head of the selection.

France's loss to Ukraine at the European Under-21 Championship was crucial in the FFF's decision to fire Sylvain Ripoll ©Getty Images

"In particular, they welcome the qualification of the U21 France team in the last three editions of the Euros."

Diallo is due to meet with Keller and Fournier imminently to begin the process of hiring a new manager that will take charge of France at its first home Summer Olympics for 100 years.

The dismissal has received some criticism due to France's absence from the European Championships from 2007 to 2017 prior to Ripoll's appointment.

"Before his arrival, we were not even qualified for the Euros," said Guy Lacombe, who was a member of the French Olympic gold medal-winning team at Los Angeles 1984.

"We've been waiting for this for thirteen years.

"The fact that he qualifies the team three times already shows his good work."

The men's football tournament at Paris 2024 is set to take place from July 24 to August 10.

Alongside France's qualification as hosts, the United States, Brazil, and Colombia have all secured their places.