Mbappé participation at Paris 2024 set as priority by new French Football Federation President

Newly elected French Football Federation (FFF) President Philippe Diallo has made it a priority to ensure that the country’s top player Kylian Mbappé takes part in next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker was winner of the Golden Ball at last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar with eight goals, including a hat-trick in the final when France was beaten on penalties by Argentina, and has made no secret of his wish to represent Les Bleus at Paris 2024.

Diallo, elected yesterday as the permanent replacement for the disgraced Noël Le Graët, has now promised that he will do everything to make sure Mbappé, who had also scored in the 2018 World Cup final when France beat Croatia 4-2, is able to appear.

"The presence of the captain of the France team, obviously, is a major element," Diallo told the French media following his election.

"By his sporting qualities which can transform our team, but also by his aura and the light he would give to the football tournament."

Mbappé had hoped to represent France at the re-arranged 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, only to see his hopes dashed by a busy calendar, which led to PSG blocking his participation.

But Mbappé, who is from Paris, has claimed that he feels "destined to participate in this huge celebration in my city, in my country, a hundred years after the last competition in France".

Kylian Mbappé claims that he has already made a condition of a new contract he signed last year with Paris Saint-Germain that he is allowed to play at the Olympic Games ©Getty Images

Mbappé has claimed that when he re-negotiated his contract with Ligue 1 champions PSG last year, being released for Paris 2024 was part of the deal.

If Mbappé, who is due to turn 25 in December, were included as part of the team coached by Sylvain Ripoll, it would be as one of France’s three players over the age of 23.

He would face a similar schedule next year, with the UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany due to conclude on July 14, where France would have a good chance of appearing, just 12 days before the Opening Ceremony of the Olympics.

"I hope that the dream will come true," said Diallo.

"There is a kind of higher interest of the country which must prevail.

"The whole world will be watching us.

"We must field our best team, with the captain of the Blues."

France's best performance in the Olympic football tournament was the gold medal at Los Angeles 1984 ©Getty Images

France is one of the most successful football teams in the world but has won an Olympic medal only twice.

They finished runners-up in Paris 1900, losing to Great Britain in the final, but claimed the gold medal at Los Angeles 1984 when they beat Brazil 2-0 in the final.

Brazil has won the gold medal in the last two Olympics, at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

France did not qualify for Rio 2016 and were knocked out in the group stages at Tokyo 2020, including being beaten 4-0 by hosts Japan.

The best performance by the women's team was at London 2012 when they finished fourth, losing 1-0 to Canada in the bronze medal playoff.

They failed to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

France's women reached the Olympic bronze medal playoff at London 2012 but lost to Canada ©Getty Images

Diallo promised that the FFF will throw its full support behind the men and women's teams at Paris 2024 with both teams already assured of qualification as hosts.

"Usually when we talk about the Olympic Games, we don't immediately think of football, but this time the Games are taking place in France and Paris so French football must respond," he told delegates during the General Assembly held at the Le Méridien hotel in the French capital.

"The whole Federation will be associated with this major event of the Olympic Games.

"The energy of these Olympic Games must be diffused in our territories.

"This must be an opportunity for our young people to come to our clubs."