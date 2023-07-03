Israel set for first Olympic football appearance in 48 years at Paris 2024

Israel are set to compete at the Olympic football tournament for the first time in nearly half a century at Paris 2024 after achieving qualification from the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

The side sealed their spot in the French capital after reaching the semi-finals at the tournament held in Georgia and Romania.

They are joined by Ukraine and Spain who also made the final four, while the other semi-finalist England did not advance as they are not eligible to qualify on behalf of the British Olympic team.

Next year's tournament will mark Israel's first Olympic football appearance since their fifth-placed finish at Montreal 1976.

"We made history today," said Israel goalkeeper Daniel Perez, after Israel beat co-hosts Georgia on penalties in Tbilisi.

"It's not just me.

"It's all the team.

"I don't think Georgia had a shot on target in 120 minutes.

"Amazing effort from the team, amazing tactics from the coach who believes in us so much."

Ukraine pulled off a shock 3-1 victory over France in the quarter-finals courtesy of a Georgiy Sudakov brace and a third goal by Artem Bondarenko to seal the win.

"We showed today that we're a real team, that we know how to play with the ball," Sudakov said.

"France are a tough side to play.

"But I think all the Ukrainians who watched this game tonight will be proud because we showed real quality in our performance."

Spain downed Switzerland 2-1 after extra time to earn the chance of winning a second Olympic gold following the Barcelona 1992 win.

The Paris 2024 men's tournament is due to feature 16 teams.

In addition to the hosts, squads from the United States and Dominican Republic have already secured their places in the competition after reaching the final of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football Under-20 Championship.