The second press briefing given by organisers of the postponed Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games indicates all core preparations are now completed ©Hangzhou2022

The second Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games press briefing by the event organisers has confirmed that all the core preparations for the multi-sport event have been completed.

The Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) provided a wide-ranging update on preparations for the 19th edition of the Games which is due to take place from September 23 to October 8 this year, having been postponed from last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The sport entry operation has concluded, with a record number of 12,527 athletes from 45 Asian countries and regions now due to be involved.

At present, all the 40 sports, 61 disciplines, and 483 events, for the 19th Asian Games have been determined.

All 56 competition venues have passed functional acceptance after demonstrating their qualifications to host relevant Asian Games events.

The Asian Games Village and Sub-Villages are fully prepared to accommodate athletes, team officials, technical officials, and media professionals and provide them with comprehensive accommodation, catering, and other necessary services.

All the 4,575 international and domestic technical officials have been appointed and are available and the general competition schedule of the Games has almost been completed.

The Sport Command Centre, the Sport Information Centre, the 78 teams for sport programmes, and the 31 teams for training programmes have been completed and assembled.

Their professional services and event organising capabilities have been enhanced through professional training and pre-Games events.

The Main Media Centre (MMC) has completed its basic setup as the main base for accredited media and broadcasters to work and live in during the Games time. 

According to the relevant plan, the MMC operation team will settle in the Centre by August 15, and the MMC will enter official operation on September 18.

The main parts of various sports publications have been compiled.