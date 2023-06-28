Hangzhou 2022 has begun testing the special traffic lanes to be used during the Asian Games ©Hangzhou 2022

Chinese officials have begun testing the special traffic lanes due to be used for athletes and officials during this year's re-arranged Asian Games in Hangzhou.

The Asian Games lanes will be officially put into operation during the events themselves, due to take place between September 23 and October 8, to ensure the priority and safety and smoothness of vehicles during the event.

Vehicles must observe the corresponding regulations while driving along the lanes for the Asian Games.

When the lane screen displays "Exclusive for the Asian Games during this period", only vehicles with relevant passes are allowed.

When the lane screen displays "Borrowing allowed during this period", the lane can be used by other vehicles.

Asian Games participants will receive the benefits on their way to and from the competition venues, especially at peak traffic hours, and ensure that athletes and officials will arrive at the respective venues on time for competition.

Asian Games lanes will be open only to accredited Hangzhou 2022 athletes and officials ©Hangzhou 2022
Special lanes have been a fixture of every Olympic Games since Sydney 2000 after traffic in Atlanta four years earlier made some athletes late for events.

They are often controversial and unpopular with local residents.

During the 2012 Olympics in London, they were nicknamed "Zil lanes," after the black limousines that filled special road lanes for Communist Party members in the old Soviet Union.

At Rio 2016, motorists faced fines and points on their licence if they stray into the lanes, which connect all the Olympic zones.

But on the first day they were in operation there were queues stretching a reported 74 miles.

Olympic lanes were introduced at Sydney 2000 after athletes missed competitions at Atlanta four years earlier, but are often unpopular with local citizens ©Getty Images
Testing the Asian Games lanes is part of a busy period of preparation for Hangzhou 2022, forced to postpone the event last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Asian Games Village "First-Time Arrival" simulation drill was held.

Two teams composed of 40 working personnel as simulated athletes experienced the first-time arrival, room allocation, check-in and dining in the Asian Games Village.

The entire process was relatively smooth, Hangzhou 2022 reported afterwards.

At noon, the athletes had meals in the Athletes Dining Hall, the first opening of the dining hall to receive guests.

"The simulation drill can enable the working personnel to better understand the service process, timely find and solve problems, and accumulate the experience for the official opening of the Asian Games Village," a Hangzhou 2022 spokesman said.