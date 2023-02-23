The Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation (SIBC) have signed an agreement with the Solomon Telekom Company Limited that should see coverage of the 2023 Pacific Games broadcast nationwide on TTV’s transmitters and streaming application TTV.

The agreement, which sets down arrangements for broadcasting the Games, was signed in Honiara.

"We’re thrilled to have signed with TTV," said SIBC chief executive Johnson Honimae.

"It shows a real commitment by both parties to ensure the Pacific Games and the future SIBC TV channel is shown nationwide to our people."

Games mascot Solo seems certain to feature in television coverage of the 2023 Pacific Games ©Solomon Islands 2023

It has been decided that the SIBC television service is to launch in time for the Games.

SIBC have tabled a bid with its New Zealand partner MMG Communications to be the host broadcaster of the 2023 Pacific Games and the national rights holder in the Solomon Islands.

The host broadcaster will be responsible for all TV and online coverage at all nine venues.

Sixty cameras are expected to provide coverage for the event and 100 staff are set to work on the Games.

It is expected that technical equipment used for covering the Games will remain with SIBC as part of the legacy of the event.