The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) has concluded its coaching seminar in the Brazilian city of Cuiabá, with elite-level coach Mikhail Kozitsky from the United States leading the sessions.

The seminar was held over two days and featured an extensive programme including two three-hour workouts.

"In two days, you need to try to go through a lot - SAMBO techniques in the standing and ground positions, grabs, movements on the mat, throws and their combinations, as well as defence and counter-moves," said Kozitsky.

"I faced a difficult task - to invest many years of experience as a professional athlete and coach, as well as a five-year course of the Institute of Physical Education in a two-day event.

"It turned out such a concentrated squeeze of knowledge, which I presented to my wards."

The seminar was attended by 12 individuals from different states across Brazil.

American martial artist Mikhail Kositsky, centre, led the workshop which took place over two days ©FIAS

Among them were coaches in sambo, judo, wrestling and jiu-jitsu.

Those who passed the practical and theory exams received the FIAS coach level one certificate.

"I would like to note that the seminar was held at a good organisational level, and Adalberto Correa, head coach of the Brazilian sambo team, played a big role in its preparation," said Kozitsky.

"The classes were held in an excellent sports complex, which, at the request of the Brazilian Sambo Confederation, was provided by the Government of the state of Mato Grosso.

"In this regard, it is necessary to thank David Moura, vice-minister of Sports of the State, silver medallist of the World Judo Championship, for supporting the development of sambo in the region.

"It is important to note that he and some leaders of the region visited the Brazilian Sambo Championship, which was held immediately after our seminar."