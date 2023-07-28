Revered American country singer-songwriter Dolly Parton is promoting NBCUniversal ‘s coverage of the next year's Olympic Games in Paris with a year to go through a video of her performing Queen songs We Are The Champions and We Will Rock You which includes clips of well-known Olympians.

Among the United States athletes featured are Olympic all-around gymnastics champions Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the women’s world 400 metres Olympic and world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, double world 200m champion and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist Noah Lyles and seven-times Olympic swimming gold medallist Katy Ledecky.

The United States women’s football team, men’s and women’s basketball teams and a host of international athletes also appear in a video that shows Parton performing in front of a sparkling Eiffel Tower and concludes with her surrounded by fans in a full stadium all singing We Are The Champions until the event transitions into We Will Rock You.

Clips from the video of her performing the songs that will appear on her upcoming album Rockstar are showing across a range of NBCUniversal platforms, seeking to "get people excited about next year’s Games in Paris."

Parton commented: “I love the Olympics!

“I do my best to plan my schedule to watch as much of it as I possibly can.

“I tape it just in case I miss the live action on a certain day and watch it back as soon as possible.

“I laugh, I cry, I scream, there are no losers in the Olympics as they have all spent a lifetime preparing but I celebrate with the ones that go away with the gold, silver, and bronze medals."

Tune in tomorrow to @TODAYshow for an exclusive first look at my new music video “We Are The Champions/We Will Rock You” for the Paris 2024 Olympics! Make sure to tune in ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Qx5cOTEG2S — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) July 25, 2023

Jenny Storms, chief marketing officer entertainment and sport, NBCUniversal, added: "Dolly Parton is an American Icon whose popularity and recognition across generations is unmatched.

“She is also a close member of the NBCUniversal family, an Olympic super-fan, and has a new version of two of the greatest sports anthems of all time.

So she was the perfect choice to get America excited about Team USA and next summer’s Paris Olympics."

Parton’s new album, inspired by her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, is set for global release on November 17.