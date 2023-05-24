The National Broadcasting Company (NBC) coverage of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics has won the Emmy for "Outstanding Live Special" presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in New York.

Their Olympic production team was also recognised with awards for the Outstanding Technical Team, Outstanding Audio/Sound at a Live Event and Outstanding Graphic Design.

There was also an award for the outstanding camera work on "Meddling," a docu-drama mini series produced by 1998 women’s singles champion Tara Lipinsky and her husband Todd Kapostasy.

It told the story of the judging scandal at the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics which led to a revision of the results and a presentation of joint gold medals to Russian pair Elena Berezhnaya and Anton Sikharulidze and Canadians Jamie Salé and David Pelletier.

Another Olympic-themed documentary won the outstanding Sports Emmy Award in the documentary category.

"The Redeem Team" chronicles the story of the gold medal-winning 2008 United States men’s basketball team, and was the first collaboration between Olympic Channel Services and Netflix.

Team-mates during 2008 LeBron James and Dwyane Wade were executive producers and the film was directed by Jon Weinbach.

"It is important to us to bring these incredible stories to the next generation of fans, which is why we collaborated with Netflix," Olympic Broadcasting Services chief executive Yiannis Exarchos said.

"For our feature documentary to be recognised is a huge honour, and marks another important milestone in continuing to engage audiences with Olympian-led stories all over the world."

The Fox Network’s coverage of the FIFA World Cup Final when Argentina beat France on penalties was judged the Outstanding Live Special.

It also won the award for Outstanding Studio Production for its coverage of the World Cup.

Fox was also judged to have the Outstanding Weekly Show for its coverage of the National Football League.

Greg Gumbel congratulates his brother Bryant as he receives the Lifetime Achievement Award tonight at the Sports Emmys pic.twitter.com/KxGGD7mStd — Mike Soltys (@espnmikes) May 23, 2023

Veteran sports presenter Bryant Gumbel won a Lifetime Achievement Award and was also honoured for "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" on Home Box Office Max.

These were the 44th Sports Emmys.

The Entertainment Sports Network received 59 nominations and took home 13 awards including the Outstanding Live Sports Series for their Monday Night Football programmes.