Kenya to move on from honeycomb kit controversy for Paris 2024

Athletes from Kenya will be donning new kits for Paris 2024 after the honeycomb pattern controversy at Tokyo 2020.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) secretary general Francis Mutuku announced that sports apparel giants Nike will design the new kits.

The move comes after the official training and competition attire from the delayed Games in the Japanese capital was not received well by many.

Majority of the public said it didn't have the right shades of red, green and black - the colours on the country's national flag.

However, the kit did receive the backing of NOC-K officials and athletes, with Olympic marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge saying it resonated well with the new generation.

The new kit is expected to be launched in May next year, according to a report on Nation.

According to Mutuku, talks are in place to have replica merchandise sold in Africa and Middle East.

"We only had the Team Kenya merchandise on sale in America and Europe because there were no sufficient buyers in Africa on dollar value," Mutuku said, as quoted by Nation.

Mutuku also said those participating in Olympic qualifiers at the Accra 2023 African Games may have to look for alternatives.

Ghana was supposed to stage the African Games this year but it was postponed to March 8 to 23 in 2024 due to economic pressures and delays in preparations.

Kenya has won a total of 113 medals at the Summer Olympic Games so far, including 35 gold medals.

One of the golds came in boxing while the other 34 were from athletics events.