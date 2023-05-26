Kenyan NOC President Tergat discusses gender equality with Bach in Lausanne before Paris 2024

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat travelled to Lausanne to hold talks with International Olympic Committee (IOC) counterpart Thomas Bach.

The pair discussed Kenya's Paris 2024 preparations with a particular focus on gender equality.

Bach also said he was interested in visiting Kenya following the Games in the French capital.

"Mr Bach noted NOC-K had embraced and actively implemented the IOC agenda on gender parity which was evident in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics competition of Team Kenya," said Tergat to Nation Sport.

"With Paris 2024 Olympics rooting for a 50-50 gender balance achievement, the IOC boss hoped that Kenya would continue and even surpass this target."

It was a great honour to be received by my friend and IOC President during a brief courtesy call on him at Olympic House, Lausanne.

The President is always full of passion for the Olympic Movement and the athletes at the centre of all the Movement activities.@OlympicsKe pic.twitter.com/xlK7m6r8Op — Tergat_Paul (@TergatP) May 22, 2023

Tergat is part of Kenya's proud history in long distance running and won Olympic silver medals over 10,000 metres at both Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000.

He also visited the International Volleyball Federation headquarters during his trip to Lausanne and met officials including Fabio Azevedo, the organisation's general director.

"Our volleyball queens Malkia Strikers continue to give us great pride," Tergat said.

"We are thankful for the partnership with the FIVB for making Malkia one of their special projects for support.

"Happy to have explored further how to deepen this partnership that is yielding much benefit."

Kenya selected 49 women and 38 men for Tokyo 2020.

The women's volleyball team qualified where the men did not - adding 12 extra female athletes.