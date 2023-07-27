Australia looking to avenge 2019 defeat at Netball World Cup in Cape Town

World number one side Australia have been tipped to regain their Netball World Cup title as preparations wind down for Africa's first hosting of the tournament in Cape Town from tomorrow until August 6.

The Diamonds suffered a one-point defeat to New Zealand in the final four years ago in Liverpool but are expected to seal a record-extending 12th title in South Africa following their gold medal at last year's Commonwealth Games.

The defending champions Silver Ferns are also considered to be among the podium finishers despite a new-look squad to the one from 2019.

England are still in search of a first World Cup title and first appearance in the final following three consecutive bronze medals.

A total of 16 teams in four pools make up the group stage at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

New Zealand meet Trinidad and Tobago in Group D tomorrow at 9am while Group A sees Tonga and Fiji play at the same time in another hall.

Group A play on the opening day will also pit Australia and Zimbabwe against each other, with Group D made up by Uganda and Singapore.

In Group B, England are joined by Malawi, Scotland, and Barbados while Jamaica, South Africa, Wales, and Sri Lanka make up Group C.

Cape Town's hosting of the upcoming Netball World Cup makes South Africa the first African country to stage the tournament in its 60-year history ©Getty Images

The preliminary round will run until July 30 before the top three sides from each advance to Groups F and G.

A second pool stage will then be contested with the top two teams advancing to semi-finals and classification matches taking place for other nations.

Hosts South Africa go into the tournament as one of the most experienced sides with a total of 781 test appearances across the 12 selected players.

They play Wales tomorrow – a side they are yet to lose against in 19 outings.

"Training has been going very well for us thus far and everyone seems to be stepping up, we are working hard in our combinations and sharpening skills," said the Proteas' vice-captain Karla Pretorius.

"We are very ready and counting down hours to the start of our first game.

"We are very much aware of what is expected of us, we are going out there to win every single match."